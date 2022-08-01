Local

Delaware man dies after struck by semi while walking on I-74 overnight

by: Gregg Montgomery
CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old man from Delaware died after being struck by a semi on I-74 east of Crawfordsville on Monday morning, the Indiana State Police say.

Jean Roodje, of Laurel, Delaware, died at the crash scene.

Police believe Roodje had driven a 2008 Pontiac G6 car into a barrier cable near the State Road 32 exit sometime before 1 a.m. Monday. Roodje was struck about a mile north of where the car was found, and Roodje is believed to have been the driver of the car.

Daniel Hatfield, 35, of the Dayton suburb of Bellbrook, Ohio, was driving a 2020 Volvo semi west on I-74 when he saw the pedestrian and unsuccessfully tried to avoid hitting him, state police say.

