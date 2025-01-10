Delphi police chief resigns after being accused of making an improper arrest, lying on bench

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Delphi Police Chief Nate Lamar resigned Thursday after being accused of an making an improper arrest that led to charges being dropped by a judge.

During the stop that happened in early 2024, Lamar had pulled over a driver for having a blue license plate light instead of a white one.

When speaking with the driver, the chief saw what is described as a “locked black container” inside the car.

Lamar did find the driver had a suspended license and he was detained.

A police dog did not detect the presence of drugs in the vehicle; however, court documents say Lamar searched the vehicle and opened the black container without a warrant or with probable cause.

Lamar found meth inside and and the driver was arrested on drug offenses.

The judge, in the driver’s trial on Jan. 3, did not find him guilty of the drug charges based on Lamar’s unwarranted search of the vehicle and false informing while on the bench.

The man instead was found guilty for driving without insurance and a valid license and asked to a pay a fine.

Lamar announced his resignation on Thursday amidst scrutiny based on this case. Delphi Mayor Kamron Yates shared in a statement with News 8 that they are working closely with the police department and city council members to “evaluate the direction of the search for a new chief of police.”

Mayor Kamron Yates announced that Chief Nate (Nathanial) LaMar tendered his resignation from the Delphi Police Department Thursday evening. Mayor Yates accepted the resignation and has discussed temporary assignments with the Delphi Police officers. The Mayor will begin searching for a new Chief of Police immediately. Mayor Yates will work closely with the officers and the City Council members to evaluate the direction of the search for a new Chief of Police. Delphi Mayor Kamron Yates

This story is developing and will be updated with further information.