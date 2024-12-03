Delta adds extra flight from Portland for Big Ten Championship

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Need a bit more flexibility planning your travel for the Big Ten Championship? Delta added a new flight from Portland to Indy.

Delta’s new roundtrip flight gets in Dec. 6 and leaves Dec. 8, perfect if you are just flying in for the Penn State vs Oregon game Dec. 7.

Tickets for the new flight started selling Dec. 1.

Delta is joining the list of new flights in and out of the Indianapolis International Airport. Frontier is adding non-stops to Tampa and Atlanta. While, Aer Lingus is hopping across the pond with a non-stop between Indy and Dublin, Ireland.