Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosting Impact Day in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting its national convention in Indianapolis. It officially begins Tuesday with Impact Day and will conclude Sunday.

Ahead of the convention, members are participating in local community service projects.

The goal of Impact Day is to benefit and empower youth in Indianapolis through partnerships with the Marion County Department of Child Services, Indianapolis Urban League, the Madam Walker Legacy Center, Lilly, and IU Health.

Delta Sigma Theta is focused on three major programs in Indianapolis on Tuesday. Local teen girls will be empowered at the Madam Walker Legacy Center with activities dedicated to mental health, self-esteem, financial responsibility, and positive choices.

The sorority will also deliver Suitcases of Care to area foster kids with basic necessities such as towels, socks, and full-size toiletries. Members also stuffed backpacks with school supplies for the Indianapolis Urban League to give away on Saturday.

Sorority members purchased and donated more than 45,000 items to Suitcases of Care and the Backpack Project totaling a $50,000 investment into the city’s youth.

The Back-to-School Block Party will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Visitors can expect free health screenings and haircuts. MC Lyte will perform and there will be a kids zone complete with characters such as Grimace and the stars of Paw Patrol.

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in Indianapolis this week as the keynote speaker at the sorority’s social action luncheon. A date for the luncheon has not been provided.