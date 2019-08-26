Delware Co traffic stop results in discovery of drugs, gun

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two people have been taken into custody following a traffic stop in Delaware County.

According to the Indiana State Police, on Saturday around 8:30 p.m., a trooper stopped a westbound vehicle on Fuson Road near Cowan Road for expired license plates.

Police said the plates had expired in Dec. 2018. After making contact with the driver, 30-year-old Ashley Titus, and passenger 19-year-old Jammie Watson, the trooper learned neither had a valid drivers license.

Additionally, a Delaware County deputy and a K9 officer were called to assist with the scene.

The K9 officer then hinted at the possible presence of contraband. A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up 10 grams of marijuana, pills thought to be Hydrocodone and a handgun that had been reported stolen.

Both were arrested and transported to the Delaware County Jail where they face a number of preliminary charges.