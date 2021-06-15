Local

Demand for part-time help soaring, according to report

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A report out on Tuesday shows 1.2 million open part-time jobs, topping pre-pandemic levels.

According to the report from PeopleReady, current part-time job postings are up 47% from this time last year and up 23% from 2019. Plus, around 309,000 of those jobs have been posted in the last 30 days.

PeopleReady said some of the most in-demand jobs include retail associates, restaurant employees and warehouse workers. As people return to the office, the demand for nannies and babysitters is soaring.

According to the PeopleReady analysis of current job postings, some of the top part-time jobs ripe for summer job seekers include:

Nannies and babysitters

Retail associates

Housekeepers and cleaners

Warehouse package handlers and general warehouse workers

Restaurant servers

Bartenders

Hosts/hostesses

Prep cooks

Retail merchandise stockers

“Whether you’re a recent high school graduate, a college student home for the summer, or simply someone looking for extra money, the number of part-time jobs available this summer is soaring,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “As the world opens back up and things begin to return to normal, businesses have many roles they are looking to fill, which can make for a perfect summer job or something more long-term for job seekers who want flexibility.”

Data collected by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development shows that while the labor participation rate with 16-19 year-olds is up from 2020, it’s only at 42%, which is lower than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Indy Parks said they have had a hard time finding summer employees. They’re currently short 29 lifeguards, and that means fewer open pool days and shorter pool hours.

To connect job seekers with available jobs across many different industries, PeopleReady is holding nationwide hiring events. The staffing company has a variety of ways for job seekers to access job opportunities: via app and online.