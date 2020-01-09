Democratic lawmakers unveil plan to raise teacher pay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana Senate Democrats at the Statehouse Thursday morning unveiled a plan to give Indiana school teachers more money.

They said Indiana teachers, since 2002, have seen the lowest pay growth in the nation and are paid less than teachers in all the surrounding states.

The first part of the plan calls for $100 million in the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year for teacher appreciation grants.

It would mean teachers eligible for grants would get money once the bill is passed.

A second bill would then restructure payments to the teacher pension fund, freeing up $100 million each year over the next 20 years.

Senators said that during the next budget cycle, the distribution of the money could be changed to raise the teach base salary instead of using it for grants.