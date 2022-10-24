Local

Demolition of Fishers City Hall begins Monday; public invited to watch

Fishers City Hall is shown in the Thomas A. Weaver Municipal Complex. (WISH Photo, File)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Construction crews will begin demolition of the former Fishers City Hall building on Monday and the public is invited to watch.

The demolition and site preparations will last for the next several weeks, according to city leaders.

Visitors can watch the crews at work from bleachers placed outside the construction fence on the north side of the fence between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Bleacher seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Viewers are reminded that this is an active construction site and may be subject to unexpected risk by being present,” the city said in a statement.

In April, city leaders announced plans for a new city hall and arts center.

The reconstruction of the municipal building is due to “irreparable foundation issues resulting in building failures,” the city says. Bricks and limestone from the existing city hall building will be preserved and incorporated into the new building.

The new building will be completed in the spring of 2024.

All city business is being handled at the City Services Building located at 3 Municipal Drive, just northeast of the current city hall building.