Department of Public Works announces $9.2M reconstruction project

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Board of Public Works voted to approve a $9.2 million residential street reconstruction project for the Circle City Forward initiative, phase 2. The project is expected to start next month.

The residential reconstruction project includes 43 street segments. These generally cover neighborhoods in the northwest quadrant of the city.

Work in this contract will include:

97 new ADA ramps

5,600 linear feet of new curb

2,983 linear feet of new sidewalk

14.7 lane miles of rehabilitated asphalt roadway

Circle City Forward Phase 2 is Mayor Joe Hogsett’s targeted investment of $25 million in the reconstruction of residential streets across Marion County.

The funds will allow Indy DPW to fix 280 segments along deteriorated streets from across all City-County Council districts. The 280 segments represent nearly 90 lane miles of roadway.

More information can be found on the Department of Public Works website.