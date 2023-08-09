Department of Transportation announces overpass closure over I-70 near Little Point

The logo for the Indiana Department of Transportation (Image Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced County Road 1100 West will close over I-70 on or after August 21 for bridge work near Little Point.

There will be restrictions on eastbound and westbound I-70. Eastbound and westbound traffic will be diverted utilizing the entrance and exit ramps weekly between Monday and Thursday, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting. Traffic will be controlled by temporary traffic signals at the intersection of County Road 1100 West and the ramps.

There will be intermittent, single-lane restrictions as well on I-70 eastbound and westbound weekly, between Monday and Friday, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. County Road 1100 West will remained closed for the duration of the contract. The road is expected to re-open in June 2024.

This contract was awarded to I.C.C. Group for over $3.1 million. Crews will be replacing the superstructure of the bridge. The entire contract is expected to be completed in November 2024.

