Deputies investigating Grant County homicide

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A homicide investigation is underway in Grant County after a male was found dead Monday near a home in Marion, police say.

At 10:24 p.m. Monday, dispatch received a call of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of West Avon Avenue, just west of downtown Marion. Upon arrival, deputies found a male dead on the property.

According to a release, detectives and patrol deputies found evidence at the scene consistent with the homicide being the manner of death.

An autopsy will be conducted sometime Wednesday to determine the cause of death. The male’s identity is being withheld out of consideration for his family.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Grant County Crime Stopper at 765-662-8477 or Detective Lieutenant Matthew Ogden at 765-662-9864 Ext 4214.