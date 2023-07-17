Deputy John Durm receives final 10-42 call of service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Monday, judges, officers, and community members lined the sidewalks of the Community Justice Campus for a tearful salute to fallen Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm.

For many, it was a somber day, but for them, it was important to come out and show support for Durm’s family.

Those who knew him say he radiated “kindness” and “positivity,” and enjoyed uplifting the people around him.

“John was an absolutely great person to work with. He always had a great attitude, was always willing to help out even if it wasn’t something that was his job,” Sgt. James Koers at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

While many did not know him personally, they say they are thankful for his dedication and love for the community.

“John loved (to serve). He was very proud to be a Marion County Sheriff’s officer. He wouldn’t have picked any other job on the planet. He loved his job,” Koers said.

They are also thinking about his family.

Durm is survived by his wife, four children, parents, and several other family members.

People say Deputy Durm won’t soon be forgotten. Throughout Monday, many visited the memorial at the Community Justice Campus as they continued to remember his life.