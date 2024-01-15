Deputy rescues woman trapped inside flooded SUV in Jackson County

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A North Vernon woman was rescued Saturday after she was trapped inside a flooded SUV, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

At 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department 911 Center received a call from a female saying that her SUV was in floodwaters and she was trapped with water coming inside.

Dispatchers determined the female, Jennifer Colvin, was located in the 9000 block East of County Road 50 N, the Chestnut Ridge Bottoms. Dispatchers also advised deputies that Colvin was trapped inside her SUV, and the water was rising at a fast rate.

Deputy Mark Holt, who was off duty at the time, was in the area of County Road 50 N and U.S. 31 at the time of dispatch.

Holt responded and located the 2019 Honda CRV on the north side of the road with the water rising over the hood and Colvin trapped inside with water up to her neck.

The deputy went into the water, got Colvin out of the SUV, and placed her in his patrol SUV so she could get warm. She was then transported to the hospital and was treated for possible hypothermia.

“Deputy Holt’s quick response kept this incident from being a lot worse,” said Sheriff Rick Meyer in a release.