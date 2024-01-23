Deputy returns home after being shot in shoulder; teen boy found dead

Video of the 10 a.m. Tuesday press conference with Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers on the shooting is attached above. A 2:30 p.m. press conference is available on the WISH-TV Facebook page.

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy was shot and injured early Tuesday morning while responding to a welfare check in Martinsville, police say.

The suspect in the shooting, a teenage boy, was found dead in the home by authorities shortly before noon, News 8 reporting partner WIBC learned from Indiana State Police. The boy has not been publicly identified.

The deputy was identified as Mallory Schwab, who began working at the sheriff’s office earlier this month. She was said to be stable by Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers.

Myers said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office about 7:30 a.m. received a 911 call from a teenager expressing concern for a teen boy who had posted on social media about possibly harming himself. The sheriff did not know what was in the post.

When deputies arrived, they were checking around the home. They didn’t receive an answer at the door. Shortly after, the teen fired a shot from inside the house, hitting Schwab once in the shoulder. The bullet went through the shoulder, the sheriff said.

The deputy was rushed to IU Health Methodist Hospital and was treated for her injuries. She was on her way home Tuesday afternoon. The sheriff says Schwab, who came to the sheriff’s office from the Martinsville Police Department, was in “great spirits.” She is a former basketball player at Martinsville High School and Murray State University.

The boy was later found dead inside a bedroom the home, police say, but Myers declined to say how he died. The sheriff called the discovery of the youth’s death “stressful” for the officers.

Myers says there was no threat to the community near the scene. The sheriff did not know if deputies had been called to the scene previously.

Indiana State Police troopers with the Bloomington district will handling the investigation. The state police will be examining the bodycam footage.

Mental health resources