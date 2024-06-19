Dermatologist shares tips on protecting your skin during the summer

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is the first official day of summer. As the sun shines and the temperatures heat up, doctors say it is important to protect your skin.

IU Health dermatologist Dr. Carli Whittington joined Daybreak to discuss the importance of skin protection.

“I think the number one reason is skin cancer. We know that after years of exposure, cumulative exposure and actually short burst of, say, blistering sunburns, you can actually increase the risk of skin cancer by quite a bit. So that’s the first thing. The second thing is aging. We age – wrinkles, what our grandparents used to call liver spots – they’re actually sun spots. Basically, brown spots that appear because of the sun’s damage to the skin,” Dr. Whittington said.

She says sun-protective strategies are important for decreasing the effects that the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation has on our skin. Here are her tips:

Best ways to protect your skin

Wear sunscreen

Aim for sunscreens that is: SPF of 30 or higher Broad spectrum (protects skin from UVA and UVB radiation) Water/sweat-resistant

Re-apply every 2 hours and/or after swimming/sweating

Check the expiration date – if expired, replace right away

Wear sun-protective clothing

“Dry-fit” and moisture/sweat-wicking shirts, shorts/pants with UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor – how much ultraviolet radiation a fabric blocks; similar to SPF in sunscreen)

Wide-brimmed hats that cover your scalp, face, ears, and neck.

Sunglasses

Avoid mid-day peak sun exposure

Roughly between 10:00 AM -2:00 PM during the summertime

Choose the right sunscreen

Dr. Whittington says there are chemical sunscreens and mineral sunscreens. Both can be safe and effective in reducing short-term and long-term side effects of sun exposure, but there are advantages and disadvantages to each.

Chemical sunscreens:

Contain any number of chemicals like oxybenzone, avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene, homosalate

Penetrate into the skin to absorb UV rays similar to a sponge; some studies have found that these chemicals are absorbed into the bloodstream

Less likely to leave a whitish cast behind and may be more aesthetically pleasing for individuals with darker skin tones

For those with sensitive skin, more likely to be irritating

Mineral sunscreens:

Often known as “physical blockers” that contain zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide

Sit on top of the skin and physically block/shield the skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays

Can be drying and may leave a whitish cast behind, but newer products have drastically cut down on this

Less likely to be irritating for those with sensitive skin

“The chemical sunscreens tend to be the spray ones,” Dr. Whittington said. “That’s the first thing. And you don’t know where it’s going. If you’re going to use them, use them in a well-ventilated area and make sure you rub it in equally so you get equal coverage. The spray tends to be the chemical sunscreens in general. If you’re looking for a mineral sunscreen, it should say on the container and it should definitely say mineral sunscreen.”

Dr. Whittington emphasized that not all sunscreens are created equal. Your sunscreen should be at least 30 SPF, but preferably higher. Your sunscreen should also be broad spectrum.

“You want it to cover UVA and UVB rays, which are all part of the sun’s radiation, and then also water resistant. We all sweat, even if you’re not jumping in a pool; we all sweat and it comes off, which means it’s not protecting your skin from the sun,” Dr. Whittington said.

Watch the full interview to hear all of Dr. Whittington’s skin safety advice.