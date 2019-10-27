Despite rain, Indy artists continue work on 65 murals in 3 days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 50 local artists are creating 65 murals over three days as part of the first Indy Mural Fest.

Due to the rain, the Saturday celebration was brought inside.

Here’s how the festival works: Each artist is assigned an approximately 15-by-15 foot wall spot in one of six locations.

“This is been by artists, for artists. We’re not professional event planners, we’re not doing this for monetary gain. We’re just doing it so people in the city know that there are local artists who can paint really great murals and if they want to hire them, then they can and should connect with them,” said Jordan Thomas, one of the event organizers.

Artists will continue to paint on Sunday, so if you’d like to see their work, check out these locations.