Developer converting former Indiana county jail into condos

by: Associated Press
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Work is underway on converting a former county jail and courts building in downtown Muncie into condominiums.

The overhaul comes after Delaware County officials moved jail and court operations into a closed middle school on the city’s southwest side in February.

Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour said that developer Dave Jennings submitted the best plan for use of the jail building that opened in 1992.

Jennings said several of the planned 15 condos for the building have already been sold.

The project’s cost is estimated at $3.4 million.

