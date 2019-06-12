Developers look to revitalize 16th Street corridor with new projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 16th Street corridor has been a hotbed of construction in recent years.

Public and private developers have pumped millions of dollars into the neighborhood, trying to revitalize the area. And a new proposal for a milti-miullion dollar housing project is in the works.

Plans include restaurants, housing, as well as a revamped grocery store.

Developer Onyx + East wants to turn part of 16th Street and Yandes Street into a $5.5 million townhome project called Millside. The project would add 23 townhomes in the Martindale-Brightwood neighborhood.

Just across the street from Millside, there are plans for a 190-unit apartment complex.

People in the area said the developments are a positive for the future of the neighborhood.

“It’s the dividing point between two historic neighborhoods that have been revitalized between the old north side and Herron-Morton,” Eric Jefferson of Onyx + East said. “So when you come a little bit further east past College, this is now becoming it’s own neighborhood in a sense, so it’s exciting to see.”

“The area had been looked upon as kind of seedy and rundown, and this is going to be a nice addition and bring more life to this area,” resident Linda Belton added.

The Millside project is expected to go before the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission hearing examiner Thursday. If approved, construction would start at the end of the year and wrap up by the summer of 2020.