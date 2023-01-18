Local

Devour Indy hopes to bring more business to local restaurants during slower months

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The post-holiday stretch is the slow season for most restaurants so the two-week-long ‘Devour Indy Winterfest’ is hoping to drive business across the city.

It starts Jan. 23 and runs through Feb. 5 featuring everything from pizza places to steak houses.

Colleen Rose, the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association Director of Communication and Events said, “We have every price point, every price range. One of the cool things on our website this time is you’re able to search by price range so you are able to pick what your budget is and find the restaurants that fit best for you.”

Participants get a specially priced three-course value meal.

“They’re able to set their price so you’re able to get a lot of food for what’s a great deal for that specific restaurant,” Rose said.

Jeff Stoller, the Harry and Izzy’s Executive Chef, said, “Devour menu — we’re keeping a lot of our traditional favorites on it. We have the 6 oz. 8 oz. filet, it is a center cut filet, then we also have our blackened cod and smoking goose pork chops.”

The goal of the event is to bring in business during the slow months, especially after three years of working during the pandemic and managing the fallout.

“There just seems to always be something,” Rose said. “So right now there is a lot of inflation going on, price margins are tighter, so this is just a great way to support the people who own these restaurants, who work in these restaurants.”

When asked what January would look like without this initiative Stoller said, “Outside of conventions we’d probably have a lot of bored cooks and servers so it’s nice to just keep everybody in the flow of business.”

Coupons and passes are not required to participate but reservations are encouraged where they are accepted during these busy two weeks.

Devour Indy also hosts a Summerfest at the end of the summer to help business pick up during the slowest time of the summer.