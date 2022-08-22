Local

Devour Indy Summerfest begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Summerfest is back and, once again, it’s making dining out a fun and affordable experience for Hoosiers.

If there’s a restaurant or eatery you’ve been wanting to visit, now is the time! Foodies have the option to choose from more than 100 restaurants across the city. Participating restaurants provide a special three-course menu with dishes offered at discounted prices.

The promotion started Monday and runs through Sept. 4.

Many restaurant owners say they see this and similar Devour Indy events as an opportunity to expose people to new foods and attract new customers. The event is organized by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. It happens twice a year: once in the winter and once during the summer.

The Fountain Room, Gallery Pastry Bar, and Ash & Elm Cider Company are all participating in Summerfest and they revealed their special menu items on News 8.

Ash & Elm Cider Co.

Ash & Elm Cider Co. is located at 1301 E. Washington St. The restaurant brews quality ciders and offers a variety of affordable lunch and dinner food options.

The Fountain Room

The Fountain Room is located at 830 Massachusetts Ave., Suite 1480. It is one of the newest restaurants in the Bottleworks District. It held its grand opening was in July and is a first-time participant in the event.

Gallery Pastry Bar

Gallery Pastry Bar is located at 110 S. Pennsylvania St. It’s a European-inspired restaurant that uses local ingredients and prides itself on making one-of-a-kind pastries, brunch, dinner, and cocktails.

Diners at all participating restaurants also have the opportunity to donate to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, an organization started by the National Restraint Association for those affected by COVID-19.