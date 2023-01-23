Devour Indy Winterfest 2023 kicks off Monday to support local restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy Winterfest kicks off Monday. For the next two weeks, foodies can try new restaurants or visit some of their favorite spots at value rates.
Devour Indy, presented by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association, happens twice a year — once in the winter and once in the summer — for two weeks each. More than 100 restaurants across central Indiana participate each year.
The goal of Devour Indy Winterfest is to support local restaurants during the winter, which can be a downtime for the restaurant industry.
Patrons can use the Devour Indy website to select a participating restaurant. Once at the restaurant, guests should ask for the Devour menu, which is a three-course menu available at a special price.
David VanOstrand, general manager of Ocean Prime, joined News 8’s Amicia Ramsey on Daybreak to talk about the restaurant’s special Devour menu.
“For Devour, we have our deviled eggs, which are truffle-infused with a little bit of caviar on top, salad with some fantastic goat cheese and apples, and then our French onion soup — a daily choice of one of those to start. Then we’ve got crab cakes, salmon, scallops, or filet.”
VanOstrand says diners can also expect great service from Ocean Prime staff.
“Genuine hospitality — that’s what kind of sets us apart. Our service. The food is as good as it gets — you combine the two and it’s just a home run,” VanOstrand said.
Participating Devour Indy Winterfest restaurants include:
- 1830 Chophouse
- Bru Burger Bar
- Dawson’s on Main
- Diavola
- Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
- Mesh on Mass
- Oakleys Bistro
- Ocean Prime
- Ramen Ray
- The Roost Nora
Devour Indy Winterfest 2023 runs through Feb. 5.