Devour Indy Winterfest offers special menus at 100+ restaurants through Feb. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Devour Indy’s Winterfest starts Sunday and features special menus at more than 100 restaurants in and around Indianapolis.

Most participating restaurants offer a multicourse menu at a lower price point than normal as a way to invite in new customers.

Devour Indy’s website breaks the restaurants up by the side of the city they’re on and includes links to lunch and dinner menus, as well as some specialty offerings, such as a signature cocktail menu or vegetarian and vegan options.

Here’s a look at all the participating restaurants and their specials.

