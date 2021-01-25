Devour Indy Winterfest takes over central Indiana for 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Devour Indy Winterfest returns to central Indiana for another year to offer Hoosiers an opportunity to try new foods while supporting local restaurants.

The event kicked off Sunday and lasts for two weeks.

More than 100 restaurants in and around Indianapolis will offer special menus at discounted prices. Diners will have the opportunity to donate to the Indiana Hospitality Relief Fund, and organization started by the National Restaurant Association in response to the pandemic. So far they’ve been able to help the basic living needs for 312 hospitality workers in Indiana.

“It has been hard we know how badly restaurants have been hit this past year and anyway we can be part of something that gives back to our own industry, it feels great,” said Lori Welch co owner of Diavola in Broad Ripple.

Devour Indy Winterfest runs through Feb 6. For a list of participating restaurants, click here.