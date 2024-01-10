Devour Winterfest 2024 includes more than 100 restaurants in city-wide event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Indianapolis premier dining event, Indy Devour, has released a list of participating eateries for its upcoming two week-long event.

Devour Indy tells foodies to “Feast your eyes!” as its annual Winterfest event starts on Monday, Jan. 22 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 4.

The event gives foodies and families alike the opportunity to enjoy special value-priced menus at some of the most popular restaurants in the Indianapolis area.

Devour Indy says more than 100 restaurants will have special menus that foodies can find online to start planning their “Devour experience.”

Devour is an event organized by the Indiana Restaurant and Lodging Association. It includes two events, the winter event happening soon, and a summer event starting Aug. 19.

Some restaurants offering special meal deals during Winterfest include:

Visit the Devour Indy website to learn more and to see which menus and restaurants are taking part in this event.