Lilly responds after diabetes patient advocates protest high insulin costs outside HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is offering a response following a Monday protest about insulin prices by a diabetes patient advocate group.

T1 International is a patient-led, nonprofit organization that says it advocates for access to insulin for all.

According to a study cited by T1 International, 1 in 4 people living with diabetes in the U.S. have reported rationing their insulin due to high prescription costs, and a report published recently in the journal “Annals of Internal Medicine” found that the high cost of insulin forced more than 1 million people with diabetes in the U.S. to ration their supply in 2021.

That’s why the group marched to Lilly’s corporate headquarters building in Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

Lilly makes several products for the treatment of diabetes, including Humulin R, Humalog, and basaglar insulin injections and the injectable medications trulicity and mounjaro.

T1 International advocates shared a petition signed by over 1,000 advocates calling on Lilly to lower the list price of insulin immediately.

This is the fourth time the group has marched at Lilly demanding the price of insulin be dropped.

“We’re bringing attention to this major issue and hoping we can convince Eli Lilly and these organizations to lower the price of insulin because quite frankly it will save lives,” Ian Devaney, with T1 International, said.

Lilly responded to Monday’s protest by sending News 8 the following statement: