Dick Wolfsie chats with editorial cartoonist Gary Varvel

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick caught up with local cartoonist and author Gary Varvel at his Brownsburg home.

Varvel, an editorial cartoonist who previously worked for the Indianapolis Star, recently penned “Drawing the Right Way.”

“I still do four cartoons a week, and they’re out there, and people are still running them,” said Varvel.

Varvel has been drawing since he was a little kid. He said he realized when he was in high school that he could make a living out of it.

“I met Jerry Barnett, who was the editorial cartoonist at the Indianapolis News, and when I saw what he did for a living,” said Varvel. “Which he would come to work at 8 in the morning, draw a cartoon, go home at noon, I said ‘where do you sign up for that job?'”

Varvel says there were about 2,000 editorial cartoonists working around the turn of the century, but when he became interested in the profession in 1974, there were only about 200. Now, Varvel says there are only about 20.

Varvel was the editorial cartoonist for the Indianapolis Star for 24 years and he’s seen a lot of technological changes since his first day on the job.

“You know, what I’ve found is that I’m constantly wanting to learn and try new things. I think if you’re not changing, you’re dying, and so I think one of the reasons I was able to keep my career as long as I did is because I adapted,” said Varvel. “I did all kinds of different things to give the readers something more than what they wanted.”

Since leaving the newspaper, Varvel has continued to create cartoons. If you would like to see his work regularly, you can sign up for his newsletter.

Varvel is also holding a book signing event for “Drawing the Right Way” at Gallery on the Square in Danville on Nov. 30 from 2-5 p.m.

