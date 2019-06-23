Local News

Dick Wolfsie checks out Greek exhibit at Children's Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each and every week Dick Wolfsie has a fun and exciting story that shares a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick stopped by the Children's Museum of Indianapolis.

There he spoke to Jennifer Pace with the museum he took him through their latest exhibit which takes you to Greece.

They travel to Athens and experience the European country as it is today and the also travel back in time to ancient Greece.

To learn more about the museum's newest exhibit, click on the video.

 

