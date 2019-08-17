Dick Wolfsie checks out homes built by Habitat for Humanity at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Indiana State Fair to learn more about some of the homes Habitat for Humanity has been building for families over the past 10 years.

“Here at the state fair we’ve built 15 houses for 15 families,” explained Aubrey Hostedlet.

Hostedlet said the organization, from time to time, also checks in on the families that get the new homes.

“Really it’s wonderful to see all of the progress that they’ve made,” said Hostedlet. “Sometimes they have different ways they’ve adjusted the homes and they always look great. The lawns look great. It’s wonderful to keep in touch with those families.”

Aubrey said the homes can be built in just a matter of two weeks.

Dick was even able to meet a new owner of one of the recently built homes who says she is thrilled for move-in day.

“Filled with joy,” said JaToy, who is a single mother. “There’s really no words to describe this emotion.”

JaToy will move into her new home with her 5-year-old son just in time for Thanksgiving.

Click the videos to learn more.