Dick Wolfsie checks out new Indy exhibit dedicated to life of Madam CJ Walker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Wolfsie stopped by the Indiana Historical Society to check out an exhibit dedicated entirely to Madam C.J. Walker.

“She’s certainly somebody who has a national story and even an international story to tell,” explained Danny Gonzalez, Indiana Historical Society.

Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in Delta, Louisiana. Gonzalez explained she took the name Madam C.J. Walker after marrying her third husband — Charles Joseph Walker.

“Obviously, her husband’s name, but also the term madam really evoked the French fashion and cosmetics industry,” said Gonzalez.

Madam C.J. Walker became a self-made millionaire, but there’s so much more to her story.

“She certainly was this dynamic, groundbreaking, African-American entrepreneur and that’s extremely important, but she did a lot more,” said Gonzalez. “Her role as a philanthropist and an activist is something that we really wanted to highlight in this exhibit.”

Click the videos to learn more about her incredible life and to experience the exhibit dedicated to her at the Indiana Historical Society.