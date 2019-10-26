Dick Wolfsie checks out permanent Indiana sports art collection at Hyatt Place, Hyatt House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick spent some time in downtown Indianapolis to check out the new Hyatt Place, Hyatt House.

The relatively new building, which opened for business in March, has a local art theme throughout the entire building. That theme is art dedicated to sports.

“We’ve got them on our first floor, lobby level, on the second level and throughout the guest rooms,” said Rick Schatz, general manager of Hyatt Place, Hyatt House.

All of the art was curated by Eaton Fine Art. The art exhibit is permanent and it features Indiana artists and centers around Indiana sports.

One of the pieces “Full Court Press” is a reclaimed basketball floor with interchangeable LED lights inlaid in the piece.

“The great thing is with the LEDs we can change the colors depending on the sport going on,” said Schatz. “So Pacers, Fever or the Colts. It’s a great piece.”

