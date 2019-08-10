Dick Wolfsie checks out snacks, sights and tributes at the Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Indiana State Fair to check out some of the snacks, sights and tributes.

First on the agenda was food. Dick met with some of the food vendors at the fairgrounds. He got to sample cajun food, a deep fried chocolate chip ice cream sandwich, lamb, pork and bison — among other foods.

After trying some delicious samples, Dick made his way to the circus portion of the fair where he met performer Bello Nock.

Nock is a daredevil and he showed Dick some of the stunts he performs for the circus — including riding on the “world’s smallest bicycle.”

Dick found out that the fair isn’t just about food, rides and shows. A tribute dedicated to fallen heroes has been set up at the fairgrounds.

“This is a pictorial memorial for those that we’ve lost since the global war on terror. So these young men and women volunteered to go into the military September 1, 2011 or after that date,” explained Noloa Fritz. “So, what you see behind us are pictures of the fallen heroes. Both men and women.”

Click the videos to see more.