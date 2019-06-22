Dick Wolfsie checks out the 2019 Marion County Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Dick Wolfsie always shares a fun and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This time Dick stopped by the 89th annual Marion County Fair.

While checking out some of the attractions at the fairgrounds, Dick caught up with Paul Annee, the public information officer at the fairgrounds.

He also talked to Charlie O'Connor, learned about the demolition derby and even took a ride in one of the derby cars.

This year's headlining feature at the Marion County Fair is Dino-ROAR, which will be doing performances all 10 days at the fair.

Other special featured events this year are as follows:

First Bite Fishing Tank (June 21-30)

Baird Petting Zoo (June 21-30)

Elite K-9 Performances (June 22-23 & June 28-30)

Bear Hollow Chainsaw Carving Demos & Auction (June 21-23 & June 30)

Tethered Hot Air Balloon Rides (June 21-22 & June 28)

Princesses and Superheroes (June 22 & June 29)

The Marion County Fair goes from Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 30.