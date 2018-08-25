Local News

Dick Wolfsie creates footwear with Kicasso

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) ---Each and every week Dick Wolfsie gets a chance to share a special story unique to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie visited Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar located at 6416 Ferguson Street.

Kicasso provides an area for Hoosiers to come in and paint a pair of provided shoes with some snacks for an all-around good time. 

Wolfsie even had a chance to make a fresh pair of kicks for our very own Drew Blair!

Check out the segments above for more or visit their website!

