Dick Wolfsie creates footwear with Kicasso
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) ---Each and every week Dick Wolfsie gets a chance to share a special story unique to central Indiana.
This week, Wolfsie visited Kicasso Sneaker Art Bar located at 6416 Ferguson Street.
Kicasso provides an area for Hoosiers to come in and paint a pair of provided shoes with some snacks for an all-around good time.
Wolfsie even had a chance to make a fresh pair of kicks for our very own Drew Blair!
Check out the segments above for more or visit their website!
Local Headlines
Latest Local News
Trending Stories
National Headlines
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-