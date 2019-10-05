Dick Wolfsie dives into signature sandwiches at Indy’s Steer-In

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Steer-In diner in Indianapolis to find out what makes the joint “The Best Hole-in-the-Wall Diner” in Indiana.

Casey Kehrer, the current owner of the Steer-In diner, said the restaurant was started in 1960. Kehrer has owned it since 2007.

It is clear from the push-pin map displayed at the diner that people from all over the world and the country have visited the Steer-In. Those guests also include some famous faces.

“Peyton Manning actually shot a commercial here,” said Kehrer.

Plus, the restaurant was featured in an episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” with Guy Fieri.

“He (Fieri) came, we cooked some dishes and we went on the air and it’s been a blessing ever since,” said Kehrer.

The restaurant is known for the signature sandwiches, especially its award-winning pork tenderloin sandwich.

Click the videos to learn more about the Steer-In.