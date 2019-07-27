Dick Wolfsie dives into the archives at Indiana State Archives

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the Indiana Archives and Records Administration (IARA) to talk with Justin Clark about the thousands of records that are stored at the agency.

Clark is the communications director for IARA and he said he is an advocate for archives and history in the state of Indiana.

“We have a variety of different internal databases we use and the public database that (the public) can see at Indiana Digital Archives,” explained Clark.

Clark showed Dick the various vaults, archives, glass negatives and records that were important to the state of Indiana. He also explained the building that houses the archives is open to the public, but people can request a guided tour to get a closer look.

To learn more about the Indiana Archives and Records Administration, click the videos.