Dick Wolfsie flies an RC plane with the Viehe Fliers

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — Every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick went to Sheridan where he spent some time with a few pilots who meet at Viehe Farm to show off their custom built planes.

“That one was built from a kit, the very end one,” explained Tom Maxam. “And some of these are called ARFs. That means Almost Ready to Fly, but you still have to install the motor and the radio, get it balanced.”

The pilots are part of a club called Viehe Fliers.

Members of the group have been flying the custom planes for years. Over time the technology has changed dramatically.

“The technology’s come a long way,” said Rob Meinzer. “All the radios are digital now, so there’s no interference between the planes, makes it safe to have multiple planes in the air at a time.”

After a tutorial of the planes and how they work, Dick tried his hand at piloting one of them. Watch the videos to see how he did!