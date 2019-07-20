Dick Wolfsie gets a sneak peek at Heartland Film Festival: Indy Shorts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick met up with several filmmakers to discuss their projects that will be featured in the Heartland Film Festival: Indy Shorts.

The festival is new to Indiana and it features films that are 40 minutes or shorter — also known as Indy shorts.

The Heartland International Film Festival takes place annually in October, but organizers decided to create an additional festival in July that is dedicated to the short films.

“But we essentially last year expanded. Been around 28 years, let’s spice things up a little bit, so we claw-machined all of the short films, films under 40 minutes, and made their own festival in July,” explained Greg Sorvig.

The festival begins July 25 and ends on July 28. Films will be shown at different venues in the city.

Click the videos to learn more and to see previews of some films that will be featured at the festival.