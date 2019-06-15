Dick Wolfsie gets first look at local artist's new Peyton Manning sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by Indy Art Forge and spoke with local sculptor and firefighter Ryan Feeney.

Dick Wolfsie gets first look at local...

Feeney has been working on a special sculpture project and Dick was able to get a first look at the project that will surely be cherished by Indianapolis Colts fans across the state.

Peyton Manning is a football icon and Indy sports legend. Feeney is the artist behind the nine-foot bronze sculpture of Manning that sits outside Lucas Oil Stadium.

Now, Feeney is working on a more life-size version of the athlete that will be featured as part of a new fan-interaction trailer that will travel to schools and games across the state of Indiana.

"It's kind of like a traveling museum," explained artist Ryan Feeney.

Dick Wolfsie gets first look at local...

Feeney is the artist behind Indy Art Forge. He also has been serving the city of Indianapolis as a firefighter since 1999.

Some other works Feeney is known for include: bronze eagle atop an I-beam salvaged from the wreckage of the World Trade Center, bronze cast of a sheriff's deputy, bronze cast of a firefighter, the "Hoagie Carmichael" sculpture and the "Peace Dove" -- a sculpture dove built out of confiscated guns that symbolizes the need to end gun violence in Indianapolis.

Dick Wolfsie gets first look at local...

To learn more about Feeney and his new Peyton Manning sculpture, click the videos.