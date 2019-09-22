Dick Wolfsie gets sneak peek at new Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick stopped by the brand new Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library downtown to get a sneak peek before it officially opens Nov. 9.

The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library will soon reveal its new home at 543 Indiana Ave., just two blocks away from its old space on the corner of Senate and Vermont.

“Our mission is to celebrate Vonnegut by advocating for free speech and common decency,” said Julia Whitehead with the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library. “So, we do all kinds of programs on art, music, visual arts, performing arts. It’s just a fun place to be.”

The new location will boast a coffeehouse and a community room.

“This is a community gathering place. It’s also an international destination to learn more about Vonnegut, but we’re super excited about having the community come in, be part of our free speech programs,” said Whitehead. “Hear jazz. Learn more about Vonnegut’s war experience. Bring in their book clubs. Rent out our beautiful community room upstairs.”

Whitehead said Blue Beard has agreed to open up a second location, called Mr. Rosewater, inside the new building.

Some of Vonnegut’s prized possessions will also be on display, including his blue typewriter.

Click the videos to learn much more about the new space.