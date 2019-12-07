Dick Wolfsie gets sneak peek of prehistoric fun at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick Wolfsie got a sneak peek of a prehistoric party that is coming to life at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Jurassic World Live Tour is in Indianapolis this weekend. The tour’s first showing debuted Friday.

The show features seven different species of huge dinosaurs that are completely interactive — 22 dinosaurs to be exact.

Performances follow along to a story line that falls between the first “Jurassic World” movie and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

“It follows some scientists on the other side of the island with their dinosaur and it kind of starts right where the first movie leaves off, and it follows them for a few months right before the second movie,” said Bob Gardner.

The show runs through Sunday. Click here for ticket and schedule information.

Click the videos to learn more.