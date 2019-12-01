Dick Wolfsie goes behind the scenes at Indy’s west-side Fonseca Theatre

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick caught up with Bryan Fonseca, who has been a theater producer and director for decades.

Fonseca formerly worked as a producer/director at The Phoenix Theater for 35 years before he decided to move the theater, now known as the Fonseca Theatre, to the Haughville neighborhood on the city’s west side.

He said one main reason for the change was accessibility.

“We wanted to make arts accessible to all communities, and we knew by research that there was no arts groups here in Haughville neighborhood,” Fonseca said. “And our particular company is a minority-majority company, and we wanted to reflect cultural stories of this community and of the company of actors that we have. We believe in, the arts help drive economic development, and that this neighborhood in five years is going to be hopping. I’m optimistic.”

Fonseca explained the first thing the theater did was offer classes to kids in the neighborhood.

“And they were bilingual classes at first, and now they’ve doubled, and we’re offering two classes at the same time, and we’re going to start expanding and offering teen classes,” he said. “There’s a lot of interest here.”

The next production at Fonseca Theatre is “A Very Bryan Christmas 13: How the Grinch Culturally Appropriated Christmas.”

