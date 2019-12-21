Dick Wolfsie has some fun at Randy’s Toy Shop in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick went to Noblesville to talk to the folks who bring life back to antique toys that are in need of repair.

Randy’s Toy Shop, Inc. is located at 165 N. 9th Street in Noblesville. The owner, Randy, started the business in 1987. According to Randy, he was inspired to take his hobby of toy repair and turn it into a full-service business.

The inspiration came after he discovered he could only afford to buy toy collectibles that were broken or missing parts or in poor condition, rather than the original ones that he wanted.

According to Randy’s Toy Shop, the business has restored more than 20,000 toys and their boxes over the years.

Customers from all over the world send their antique toys to Randy’s Toy Shop, offering the craftsmen unpredictable work orders.

Click the videos to learn more!