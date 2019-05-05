Dick Wolfsie heads to Franklin to check out Marc Adams School of Woodworking

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) -- Each and every week, Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story with a special connection to central Indiana.

This week Dick traveled to Franklin to check out a unique school offering students a chance to learn all there is about woodworking.

The Marc Adams School of Woodworking is now in it's 26th year.

Dick spoke with the owner of the school, Marc Adams, to better understand the craftsmanship behind woodworking.

The school is housed in a 45,000 square foot building where a variety of woodworking workshops are offered to students. The school also offers courses on jewelry making, blacksmithing, glass blowing and neon making.

To learn more about the Marc Adams School of Woodworking, click the videos.