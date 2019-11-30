Dick Wolfsie heads to the Eiteljorg Museum for Jingle Rails exhibit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick went to the Eiteljorg Museum to check out the exhibit Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure.

The exhibit features an intricate train set that includes small versions of Indianapolis treasures like Monument Circle, Union Station and Lucas Oil Stadium.

“We have our regular pieces, and then we add a little something extra every year,” said Stephanie Winters with Applied Imagination, the company that helps assemble exhibits like Jingle Rails.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the new additions this year.

Jingle Rails has been featured at the museum during the holiday season for the last 10 years.

Guests young and old find fascination in the detailed and historic displays.

