Dick Wolfsie jumps into the fitness world of Kangoo Jumps

This week Dick tried out a new fitness trend that had him jumping for joy!

Bounce Back Indiana is a fitness organization that focuses on mobile rebound exercising known as Kangoo Jumps.

“We have a class called Kangoo Power and you have hoops that you wear,” explained Vanessa Rogers, who is a certified fitness instructor. “(The shoes have) springs on the bottom and you bounce up and down like you’re on a trampoline.”

Rogers teaches the Kangoo Power class to anyone who is willing to learn at Renaissance School located at 8931 E. 30th St.

“The classes are 12 dollars and that includes the boot rental,” explained Rogers. “We have boots here that you can purchase if you like the class.”

Rogers said she also uses her trampoline boots outside of class.

“We’ve done the sickle cell walk, we’ve done the breast cancer walk, we’re going to do the turkey dash this year…in our boots!”

Dick watched some of Rogers’ class and decided it looked like too much fun not to give it a go.

