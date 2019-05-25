INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Some say laughter is the best medicine.

Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana. This week Dick met with a group of people who practice the medicine, of well, laughter.

Dick Wolfsie laughs it up at Indy...

The University of Indianapolis has started a laughter club. The club allows members to come together and laugh for no reason at all.

But why would somebody want to do that?

Dick Wolfsie laughs it up at Indy...

"It's a great way to relieve stress, the value in it is from the mind-body connection, to be able to lift your spirits," explained Lynn Shaw, professor of social work at the University of Indianapolis. "You get your motion, you know, what is that, motion is lotion, there we go."

Dick Wolfsie laughs it up at Indy...

To learn more about the laughter therapy concept click the videos.