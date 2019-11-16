Dick Wolfsie learns more behind the decor of the Festival of Trees

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Dick stopped by the Festival of Trees at the Indiana Historical Society.

This year’s event features 92 trees that are magnificently decorated.

“Thirty-four are brand new trees, so these are new sponsors who have come on board, different organizations,” said Jody Blankenship, president and CEO of Indiana Historical Society.

The trees come in different shapes and sizes with all kinds of decorations. They feature everything from basketballs and buttons to rocket ships and mini bikes.

“Some groups work on these all year long trying to figure out what they’re going to do, so there’s a lot of creativity that goes into this,” said Blankenship.

The Salvation Army angel tree is also on display. It features names of children in need who people can volunteer to purchase gifts and necessities for.

“We have 7,000 children who are signed up for angel tree this year,” said Samantha Hyde with The Salvation Army.

Hyde said volunteers who are interested in adopting an angel can do so easily online.

More information about this year's Festival of Trees can be found here.