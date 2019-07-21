Dick Wolfsie learns some tricks at the historic Strand Theatre

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick popped into the Strand Theatre in Shlebyville to learn more about the theater’s 103-year history from the theater’s director David Finkel.

“We do about 140 performances a year with an all-volunteer crew and a wonderful 369-seat theater,” said Finkel.

The theater was renovated in 2007, reopening in 2008.

The next set of performances at the theater is simply magical.

“Magic & Mystery with Mat LaVore” will be hitting the stage this week. Coincidentally, Finkel himself will be hosting the show.

“In fact, I’m him (Mat LaVore),” Finkel explained.

Turns out, Finkel had a few more tricks up his sleeve.

Click the videos to learn more about the Strand Theatre and the upcoming performances.