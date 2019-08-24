Dick Wolfsie meets blind adventurer Lonnie Bedwell

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week Dick spoke with Lonnie Bedwell who is an author and adventurer unlike any other.

Bedwell is blind. He became blind when he was 31 years old after a hunting accident.

“Actually shot by a good friend of mine,” Lonnie Bedwell explained. “I tell him all the time he’s much better-looking to me now than he used to be.”

Bedwell, who is from Dugger, Ind., worked his way out of a depressing situation and found comfort and drive through a clinic in Colorado dedicated to disabled American veterans.

“It was out there that an organization called Team River Runner had kayaks in a swimming pool,” Bedwell explained. “And me and a friend just went to check it out.”

After that experience, Bedwell looked to the future and its possibilities. Now, he has become the first blind person to kayak the entire length of the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon.

The adventure didn’t stop there. He has since became the subject of the documentary film “Feel of Vision” and author of “Blind Adventurer: 226 Miles on the Grand Canyon.”

