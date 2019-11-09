Dick Wolfsie peruses the Indy Christmas Gift and Hobby Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares a story that is unique to central Indiana.

This week, Dick stopped by the Indianapolis Christmas Gift and Hobby Show at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The show features hundreds of exhibitors showing off everything from art, crafts, decor and food.

During his time at the show, Dick stumbled upon a decor booth that featured Scrabble-inspired design.

He also met a pickle vendor from Ohio who was selling 14 different types of pickles.

A LEGO booth and a laser glass vendor were also among the 410 exhibitors.

The show began November 6 and runs through Sunday. Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If you are interested in buying a ticket, click here.

Click the videos to see more!